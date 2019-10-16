President Trump on Wednesday said Europe treats the U.S. unfairly on trade but that Italy is such a great partner he may reconsider tariffs set to hit parmesan and other prized imports.

Mr. Trump is imposing 25% tariffs on farm products from European Union countries on Friday. The World Trade Organization gave him the go-ahead, saying Europe unfairly subsidized the Airbus aerospace company.

The levies primarily hit the U.K., Germany, Spain and France — the countries that drove the unfair subsidies — though Italy’s popular cheeses and other products were targeted in a push to hold the entire EU responsible.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella asked Mr. Trump to ease up during a visit to the White House.

“He thinks we are a little harsh on Italy,” Mr. Trump said in a joint press conference. “We don’t want to be harsh on Italy.”

Mr. Trump is a big fan of tariffs, saying the U.S. uses them to gain the upper hand in global trade, though Mr. Mattarella said their use is a lose-lose for both sides — especially as Europe wait for permission to punish the U.S. over its own assistance to Boeing.

“This is a mere race between tariffs,” Mr. Mattarella said. “I think it would be best to meet to deal with our mutual needs.”

Throughout his presidency, Mr. Trump has complained that many European nations take advantage of the U.S. on trade. He says allies ought to be reciprocal in terms of economic benefits.

“Italy, on the other hand, has been a great partner,” Mr. Trump said during a sit-down with Mr. Mattarella in the Oval Office. “Italy thinks that we’re charging them too much and we will certainly take that under consideration,”

Mr. Trump used the White House visit to hail the special bond between Italy and the U.S.

There are 16 million people in the U.S. of Italian descent, Mr. Trump said, and he pointed to the recent Columbus Day holiday as proof of their ties. He said he will never rename the holiday, an allusion to those who call it Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“I have so many Italian friends,” Mr. Trump said. “I can’t tell you how many Italian friends.”

Mr. Trump also pointed to Italy’s struggle in accepting migrants from Libya and other parts of northern Africa, likening it to his push to combat illegal immigration across the southern U.S. border.

