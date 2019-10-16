Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden on Wednesday said he’s feeling good about his fundraising, after he finished well back of his top rivals for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination in terms of cash on hand at the close of last quarter.

Speaking to reporters in Ohio, Mr. Biden said his campaign got started later than others.

“Number two, we did not start off by dropping $10 million from a Senate campaign, wherever [that] money was raised from, into a race,” he said.

That’s a dig at 2020 rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who has transferred at least $10.4 million from her 2018 U.S. Senate account to her presidential campaign and has caught or passed Mr. Biden in many recent polls on the race.

“Number three, we’ve been in the process of having about a third of the time that many people have had, and we’re doing fine,” Mr. Biden said. “Our fundraising is building. We’ve raised a lot of money online, and we’ve raised money offline as well … so we feel confident we’re going to be ready.”

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont ended the quarter with the most cash on hand of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, with close to $34 million in the bank.

Ms. Warren was next at $25.7 million, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at $23.3 million, Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California at $10.5 million, and Mr. Biden at just shy of $9 million.

Despite Mr. Biden’s confidence, his comparatively low cash-on-hand total just months before the Iowa caucuses should be a warning sign for a candidate who had long been considered the front-runner for the nomination, analysts said.

“The numbers for the vice president are pretty anemic for one of the front-runners,” said Democratic strategist Jim Manley. “Money is not going to be an issue for the Democrat who makes it to the general election, but as [the] campaign moves towards the early voting states, this is not a good sign.”

Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris were also among the candidates who spent more than they took in last quarter.

The former vice president’s numbers are indicative of a “head for the doors” moment materializing in his campaign, said Neil Sroka, a spokesman for the liberal group Democracy for America.

“Or at least, the smart money would be heading toward the doors,” he said. “It is remarkable that the current mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has nearly triple the amount of money on hand that the former vice president of the United States has.”

