The Supreme Court appeared split down ideological lines Wednesday about whether Lee Boyd Malvo deserves a new hearing to fight for his right to someday walk out of prison.

An attorney for the “D.C. sniper” relied on cases the high court decided involving juvenile defendants in the years since Malvo’s original trial in 2003, saying her client’s life-without-parole sentence now appears too harsh and he should get a second chance at receiving a lesser punishment.

Malvo was 17 at the time of the shooting spree when he and an adult accomplice, John Allen Muhammad, terrorized the Washington area for a month and a half in 2002.

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh probed both the government and Malvo’s advocate, appearing to suggest the high court must clarify how the subsequent cases impacting the punishment of youth should be applied by the lower courts.

The Democratic-appointed justices remained united in their quizzing of the state and federal government, stressing rulings from the past decade mandate a juvenile defendant’s age must be considered during his or her sentencing.

“Youth matters,” said Justice Elena Kagan.

“The jury had only two choices: death or life without parole,” Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said.

Danielle Spinelli, Malvo’s attorney, urged the justices to grant her client a new sentencing hearing, arguing subsequent Supreme Court precedent dictates a juvenile shouldn’t be sentenced to life in prison without parole in violation of the 8th Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

She pointed to a 2012 ruling where the high court held the sentencing of juvenile homicide offenders to life in prison without parole ran afoul of the Constitution. And in 2016, the justices applied their 2012 ruling to a separate case involving a man who was sentenced to life without parole in Louisiana for a crime committed when he was 17.

In that ruling, the court said only “‘the rare juvenile offender whose crime reflects irreparable corruption’” may be sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole.

Since Malvo was sentenced before those subsequent cases were decided, he’s hoping the justices will apply the 2012 and 2016 cases retroactively, giving him a chance at a new punishment.

“He had no way of anticipating this new constitutional rule would be announced,” Ms. Spinelli said.

The government, though, says the court shouldn’t apply the 2012 and 2016 holdings retroactively since it will upset the finality of state convictions decided years prior.

Toby Heytens, Virginia’s solicitor general, said the judge — not the jury — was the one to decide Malvo’s fate, and the judge had the option to consider mitigating circumstances like age.

Malvo and Muhammad, who was in his 40s, committed random attacks at locations including schools, gas stations and grocery stores around the Beltway.

Some residents avoided going out except when absolutely necessary, and some gas stations took to hanging tarps around the pumps to keep customers from becoming targets. Schools were placed on lockdown and on one occasion, Interstate 95 was closed to traffic.

The pair killed a total of 12 people and wounded six, all while taunting police. They had drilled a hole in the trunk of their car just above the license plate so they could fire at victims undetected, then drive off, eluding authorities and prolonging the terror for weeks.

Muhammad had brought Malvo from Jamaica to the U.S. illegally and became a father figure to the teen.

Malvo was convicted by a jury of murdering one woman, and he pleaded guilty to the murder and attempted murder of two other individuals in Virginia. He also pleaded guilty to six murders in Maryland.

He has been serving his life sentence at Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia.

Muhammad was executed for his part in the sniper shootings in 2009.

