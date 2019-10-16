JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The major-party nominees for Mississippi governor are accusing each other of doing political favors for campaign donors.

Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood says Wednesday that Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves helped enact laws that expand companies’ ability to offer high-interest loans. He says Reeves received campaign contributions from people who work for payday lenders.

Reeves says Hood hired private attorneys to represent the state in lawsuits and then received campaign contributions from them.

The two candidates are becoming more combative in the final weeks before the Nov. 5 general election. Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky are the only states electing governors this year.

Mississippi’s current governor, Republican Phil Bryant, is banned by state law from seeking a third term.

