MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) - Vote counting continues Wednesday in Mozambique’s presidential and parliamentary elections, after isolated incidents of vandalism and violence tainted a generally peaceful night of tallying the ballots.

Local media report that one person was killed by police dispersing a crowd at a voting station after the polls had closed in the northern port city of Nacala.

Leading opposition figures had urged their supporters to stay and monitor the vote counting, despite official announcements that only accredited observers and polling station staff could remain at the premises after hours.

Pre-marked ballot papers were discovered in several incidents up and down the country, according to the civic group, the Center for Public Integrity. In all cases the ballots were marked in favor of the ruling Frelimo party, it said.

