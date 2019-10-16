The South Carolina Republican Party was sued this month for canceling its GOP presidential primary for the 2020 election.

The lawsuit, obtained by The Post and Courier, argues that the party broke its own rules and state law when it “unilaterally and unlawfully” nixed plans to hold a primary next year.

It was filed by two voters, Bob Inglis and Frank Heindel, who said they were stripped of their rights to vote in a “particularly influential” election as South Carolina is one of the first primary states.

The lawsuit acknowledged that South Carolina law does not require parties to hold primaries, but it does maintain that they implement “certain democratic safeguards” by ensuring voters support their decision.

“But the State Executive Committee has not complied with any of the democratic safeguards required by both South Carolina law and Republican Party rules,” the lawsuit reads. “Instead, the State Executive Committee has chosen which candidate to support by fiat, and in doing so, excluded Republican voters from the process entirely — in violation of the law and its own rules.”

The South Carolina GOP has not made a public statement about the lawsuit, but The Washington Times has reached out for comment.

President Trump’s three primary challengers — former Rep. Mark Sanford, former Gov. Bill Weld and former Rep. Joe Walsh — have been outspoken against the state’s decision not to have a primary race.

Mr. Sanford, who used to be a South Carolina congressman, celebrated the lawsuit on Twitter, saying it would make the Founding Fathers proud.

“South Carolinians have enjoyed a disproportionate voice in the American political system for many years because of our “First in the South” primary status,” he wrote. “The idea of having that voice taken away by a few folks in a back room is an affront to the notion of ‘one man, one vote.’ “

