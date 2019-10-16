A former Republican New Jersey governor is standing by her now-deleted tweet Tuesday where she compared President Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Christine Todd Whitman made the comparison while responding to a New York Times report over the weekend alleging a parody video depicting journalists and other critics of the president getting shot and stabbed was shown to supporters of Mr. Trump at once of his resorts this month.

“#Hitler has nothing on #Trump,” she tweeted. The original tweet has since been deleted and Ms. Whitman revised her statement.

“This video, played [at] the president’s resort, is the stuff of dictators. The U.S. is a land of discourse with those who disagree, not violent destruction of opponents in a church. #Trump [and] his defenders should be ashamed. What is America becoming?” Ms. Whitman tweeted Tuesday.

Despite the original tweet being deleted, Ms. Whitman told WNBC she stands by that original statement, adding she hoped the “inflammatory” comparison would be enough of a shock to spark outrage.

“Hitler took a long time to get where he was and he had to do a lot of other things. Trump is going much faster. We are going down a dark hole and I really worry for the country,” Ms. Whitman said.

“Hitler is a kind of person with what he wanted was unadulterated adulation. I think our president wants unadulterated adulation and he doesn’t stand for anyone who was going to question that,” she said. “I’m really frightened for the country if we have another four years of Donald Trump.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Mr. Trump “strongly condemns” the video Monday.

