President Trump took a swipe Wednesday at politically correct efforts to rename the Columbus Day federal holiday.

“For me, it will always be called Columbus Day. Some people don’t like that — I do,” Mr. Trump said at a White House press conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

At least eight states and 130 cities have legally changed the holiday. Washington, D.C., this week recognized “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” instead of Columbus Day after the D.C. Council passed emergency legislation to rename the federal holiday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the legislation in time for it to go into effect for the holiday. But it would require congressional approval to become permanent.

