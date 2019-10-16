The Trump administration is no longer briefing members of Congress on the troop withdrawal from Northern Syria, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday afternoon.
There was a classified all-House briefing on the Syria issue scheduled for Thursday.
Mr. Trump is still holding a separate bipartisan meeting with congressional leadership this afternoon at the White House, a Democratic aide told The Washington Times.
The apparent cancellation came not long after the House voted on an overwhelming bipartisan basis to condemn the president’s decision as a grave mistake and threat to national security.
