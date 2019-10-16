WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 69-year-old former Wichita attorney who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from clients has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Christopher O’Brien was sentenced Tuesday and was also ordered to pay $603,000 in restitution.

O’Brien pleaded guilty in March to embezzling. Roger and Marcia Altis, of Eureka, told The Wichita Eagle that O’Brien kept money they paid to him that was meant to pay their debt caused by a 2010 bankruptcy in their family’s oil field business.

O’Brien also agreed to turn over $554,889 to the bankruptcy estate of a Wichita machine shop and $51,500 to a group of Hawker Beechcraft retirees.

O’Brien said in written testimony that he embezzled for more than 25 years from law firms and clients. He used the money for expensive trips and weddings and other personal expenses.

