House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs will delay the vote on his resolution to censure Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff in light of Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings‘ passing until next week.

Mr. Biggs, Arizona Republican, formally introduced his resolution — which has at least 170 Republican cosponsors — on Wednesday, which would allow the minority party to force a vote by Thursday.

Instead, the House adjourned Thursday afternoon after leaders spoke to Mr. Cummings‘ memory and held a moment of silence.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mr. Biggs agreed to reintroduce his resolution and bring it to a vote during the evening votes when members return on Monday “out of respect” for the Baltimore, Maryland, congressman.

“I am deeply saddened at the passing of our colleague, Chairman Elijah Cummings,” he wrote. “He was a fierce advocate for what he believed in. I express condolences to his family and colleagues.”

However, Mr. Biggs criticized House Democrats for continuing with their impeachment inquiry this week while cutting short floor action.

“It is terribly disrespectful that Chairman Schiff could not find a warm spot in his heat to delay his rush to impeach the President for even a single day so that we might all reflect on Chairman Cummings, his life, and things that are bigger than any of us,” he wrote.

Democrats mourned their colleague on Monday, who, in part of his iconic legacy in Congress, was a central pillar in their impeachment inquiry.

The Oversight committee is investigating the Trump administration on several fronts, including whether President Trump pressured Ukraine to open an investigation into the Biden family and allegations of 2016 election interference.

“We will proceed with what we are doing, as he would want us to do,” Mrs. Pelosi told her members in a closed-door hearing, according to a Politico report.

