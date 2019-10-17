Sen. Amy Klobuchar raised $1.1 million in the 24 hours after Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate, her campaign said late Wednesday.

“Clearly her message is resonating with Americans who are fed up with the noise and nonsense coming out of Washington,” said Klobuchar campaign manager Justin Buoen.

He also said the campaign saw a “massive spike” in “organic signups to join our team.”

The Minnesota Democrat had brought in about $4.8 million in the entire third quarter, according to a finance report filed this week.

Ms. Klobuchar had sought to differentiate herself from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has risen to the top of some of the recent polling on the race, and said the Massachusetts senator has not sufficiently explained how she would pay for her “Medicare for All” health care proposal.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, who had also targeted Ms. Warren at the debate, saw a post-debate bounce as well, according to his campaign.

