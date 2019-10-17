Rep. Carolyn Maloney will take the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ place as head of the Oversight and Reform Committee.

According to House rules, the New York congresswoman, the No. 2 senior Democrat on the panel, will act as an acting chair, a committee aide confirmed to The Washington Times.

The Democratic caucus’ process to find a permanent replacement will be announced later, the aide said.

Mr. Cummings, hailing from Baltimore, Maryland, died early Thursday morning due to longtime health complications.

As chair of the Oversight committee, Mr. Cummings had a key role in investigating the Trump administration on several fronts, including President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s security clearance and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway’s alleged Hatch Act violations.

Ms. Maloney will take the helm as Democrats ramp up their efforts into the Ukraine probe along with House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot L. Engel.

