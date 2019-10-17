BALTIMORE (AP) — Rep. Elijah Cummings has died from complications of longtime health challenges, his office said Thursday in a statement.

Mr. Cummings, Maryland Democrat, was the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee and was a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The congressman hadn’t returned to work after having a medical procedure that he said would only keep him away for about a week.

He missed two roll call votes Thursday, the first day back following a two-week recess. He previously released a statement saying he’d be back by the time the session resumed. The 68-year-old hasn’t taken part in a roll call vote since Sept. 11.

