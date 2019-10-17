Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala D. Harris on Thursday released a plan intended to boost rural America that includes halting President Trump’s tariffs and giving job-creating businesses annual tax benefits.

Ms. Harris‘ plan would give businesses an annual $10,000 tax credit for every job they create in a designated “rural” zone, with the credit capped at $250,000 per year, per location.

The California senator would also eliminate Mr. Trump’s tariffs, crack down on renewable fuel waivers the administration has given to oil companies and take steps to scrutinize major agribusiness mergers.

“Donald Trump lied to rural America to get their votes, but has since turned his back on them,” said Ms. Harris, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

She would pay for the plan, in part, by hiking corporate taxes.

Among other priorities, the plan also includes a $100 billion “Rural Investment Fund” in Indian Country and an annual $2 billion subsidy to try to expand high-speed internet into rural areas, with a goal of connecting “every home” to “affordable broadband” by 2024.

Ms. Harris is currently fifth in the latest Real Clear Politics average of national polling on the 2020 Democratic presidential field, behind former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.

She had $10.5 million in the bank at the end of last quarter, which was the fourth-highest total among the 2020 Democratic field.

