ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida are looking for a man they say shot another man at a McDonald’s parking lot, then stole the car of a drive-through customer who tried to help the shooting victim.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that deputies were searching on Thursday for 36-year-old Luis Tull in connection with the shooting and carjacking in Zephyrhills, Florida, on Wednesday.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and the bystander was not injured.

Investigators found the stolen car shortly after the shooting.

Tull was last seen in Dade City and is believed to be armed.

