White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said President Trump held up aid money to Ukraine in part because the White House wanted Kyiv to investigate the origins of the 2016 Russian-meddling probe.

His admission is the closest members of the administration have come to suggesting a quid pro quo over the money involving political matters, though Mr. Trump’s chief aide said it wasn’t improper.

“We do that all the time with foreign policy,” Mr. Mulvaney told reporters, pointing to the withholding of aid to Central American countries until they change their immigration policies.

Mr. Mulvaney said politics inevitably seeps into foreign policy.

“Foreign policy is going to change from the Obama administration the Trump administration,” he said.

Mr. Mulvaney played a key role in holding up the Ukrainian aid this summer, frustrating members of Congress.

He downplayed the direct link to a political opponent, saying the hold-up in $250 million in military aid had nothing to do with former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, but rather a look back at 2016.

Mr. Trump did, however, mentioned Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter, during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr. Mulvaney also said Mr. Trump didn’t want to spend money in Ukraine if other European countries weren’t doing their part.

“He doesn’t like spending money overseas, especially when it’s poorly spent,” Mr. Mulvaney said. “This is exactly what drove this decision.”

Mr. Mulvaney pointed to Mr. Trump’s concerns about aid money to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. He said Mr. Trump’s fears were well-founded, after scandal erupted in the U.S. territory.

