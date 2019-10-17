KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) - A warrant has been issued for a California man involved in a construction zone crash in Nebraska that killed three people.

The Kearney Hub reports that 34-year-old Kenneth Kratt, of Madera, California, has been charged in Nebraska with three counts of felony manslaughter. Charging documents accuse Kratt of driving recklessly at the time of the Sept. 20 crash on Interstate 80.

Investigators say Kratt’s semi plowed into the rear of a line of vehicles that had slowed for construction near the Gibbon exit in Buffalo County.

The crash killed pickup driver, 37-year-old Ryan Vanicek of Schuyler, and his passenger, 50-year-old Daniel Seelhoff of Lincoln, as well as 54-year-old Scott Gaylord, of Lincoln, who was driving an SUV. Three other people were injured in the crash.

Nebraska authorities are asking anyone with information about Kratt’s to contact police.

