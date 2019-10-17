The Air Force is taking a hard look at fish.

Specifically, a native of the Amazon region known as a pirarucu that inhabits rivers in countries such as Brazil and Peru that are infested with piranha with their razor-sharp teeth. The pirarucu, also known as the Arapaima gigas, seems to be impervious to a piranha feeding frenzy.

According to Reuters, the pirarucu seems to have a natural armor that scientists say seems to be tough, light and flexible.

The flexibility and strength of the pirarucu’s natural armor is being studied for any possible military applications. The U.S. Air Force Office of Scientific Research is backing the research, Reuters said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.