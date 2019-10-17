Ronan Farrow’s book “Catch and Kill” has been blocked by the biggest online sellers in Australia after the National Enquirer’s parent company threatened legal action.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that American Media Inc. executive Dylan Howard — a former editor of The Enquirer — threatened Australia’s biggest online booksellers, Amazon Australia and Booktopia, with legal action if they were to stock the book.

The book documents the alleged containment of numerous sexual assault claims, including one where Mr. Howard forwarded then-Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein “dirt” on actress Rose McGowan after she accused him of rape, The Times said.

In response to the ban, Mr. Farrow tweeted that the legal threats were “frivolous” and quoted human rights group PEN America, who called it a “reprehensible attempt at censorship.”

“Thanks to all complaining and defending the free press,” he wrote. “I’m sorry to all the Australian readers to whom this story is important too. I hope you can import or buy from an independent bookseller, and avoid outlets that yield to these kinds of intimidation tactics.”

Booktopia defended the ban, saying they wouldn’t stock the book “unless there is clear direction that there will be no legal action.”

“Catch and Kill” deep-dives into media killing investigations into powerful figures’ alleged predatory behavior, such as President Trump, former “Today” show host Matt Lauer and Mr. Weinstein.

American Media Inc. didn’t immediately respond to The Washington Times for comment.

