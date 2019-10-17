Senators gave a backhand approval Thursday to President Trump’s border emergency wall-building plans by failing to override his veto.

Ten Republicans sided with Democrats, mustering 53 votes in favor of overturning Mr. Trump — but it was far short of the two-thirds tally needed to actually force the president to retreat.

The failure means Mr. Trump’s February emergency proclamation declaring a border emergency, and claiming powers to shift money from the Pentagon to wall-building, remains in effect.

But he still faces legal hurdles, with a federal judge in Texas last week ruling the proclamation illegal. That judge is still deciding what penalty to impose.

