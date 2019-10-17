White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announced Thursday the Group of Seven nations summit will be held next June at the Trump National Doral facility in Miami, sparking a new fight with Congress over President Trump’s willingness to mix personal and public business.

Mr. Mulvaney said the administration used the same criteria as past administrations and scouted about a dozen sites across the country.

The chief of staff said the facility is “far and away the best physical facility for this meeting.”

Earlier this year, Mr. Trump openly promoted his club during G7 meetings in France, saying it was “a natural” because it’s close to the Miami airport and each country can have their own suite or bungalow.

Mr. Mulvaney said Doral will host the event “at cost” and will not profit from the event. He also noted that Mr. Trump doesn’t take a salary.

Democrats are investigating Mr. Trump’s promotion of Doral, saying it’s the first time foreign nations have been asked to interact with Mr. Trump’s business to negotiate with the U.S.

