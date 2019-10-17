President Trump hosts a bodacious campaign rally in Dallas on Thursday evening. During the day, he has a visit of note planned that pairs luxury and diplomacy.

“Presidential politics and the global fashion industry” will intersect in a hilly countryside south of the city, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“President Donald Trump and his entourage — which includes daughter Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and three top Cabinet officials — descend on rural Johnson County to tour a Louis Vuitton handbag workshop that’s been two years in the making,” the news organization said.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry and U.S. Ambassador to France Jamie McCourt will also be along for the visit.

“The Paris-based house of brands is sending its chairman Bernard Arnault, one of the world’s richest men, and a contingent of its top executives to meet the presidential delegation,” the Dallas paper said.

Mr. Arnault has been public about his support for Mr. Trump and his policies since 2017.

It is a pivotal moment for the ultra-luxury brand, as well as the region.

“Handbags produced at the facility will carry labels emblazoned with ‘Made in the USA,’ one of Trump’s key campaign themes,” noted Women’s Wear Daily.

The company, incidentally, expects to employ 1,000 people at the modern stone-and-glass facility — which sits on 256 picturesque acres. The facility will provide “extensive training in leather goods craftsmanship” to all employees, according to the fashion industry publication.

The brand is also one of the world’s most successful: Louis Vuitton sold $47 billion worth of merchandise last year.

