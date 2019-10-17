SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A woman arrested on manslaughter charges following a 2018 DUI car crash that killed her toddler daughter has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison.

The Statesman Journal reports that 34-year-old Janie Miller pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree assault for causing injury to her daughter along with charges of DUI and four counts of reckless endangerment.

The first-degree manslaughter charge against her was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. One count of methamphetamine possession was also dismissed.

Miller was arrested in March, almost a full year after her 2-year-old daughter, Ellie Jane Bruce ,died in the crash in Salem. Miller’s blood-alcohol content at the time of the crash was at least 0.15%, according to court records

