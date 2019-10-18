OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Omaha police are investigating what caused two officers in the city’s Northwest Precinct to collapse within minutes of each other.

Television station KETV reports the incident happened Thursday when the first officer became lightheaded and collapsed while doing a pre-shift inspection of his cruiser. The other officer went to check the cruiser’s carbon monoxide monitor and also collapsed. Both officers were taken to an Omaha hospital, where they were treated and released.

Omaha Police Officer’s Association President says Tony Conner says carbon monoxide was not detected in the cruiser and that police don’t know what caused the officers to fall ill.

The cruiser has been taken to a maintenance facility for a full inspection.

