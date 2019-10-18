SHELBY, S.D. (AP) - A county auditor in South Dakota accused of violating the state’s open meetings law has been arrested.

State’s Attorney James Hare issued a warrant for the arrest of Walworth County Auditor Rebecca Krein last week after he received a complaint that she failed to make documents available for an Aug. 6 meeting.

State law requires government entities to make documents available to the public when they are used during official meetings.

South Dakota Newspaper Association executive director David Bordewyk tells the Argus-Leader it’s likely the first time a public official has been arrested in the state for violating open meeting laws.

Krein declined to comment, citing advice from her lawyer.

