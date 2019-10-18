President Trump said Friday he plans to replace departing Energy Secretary Rick Perry with his deputy, Dan Brouillette.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Trump said he will formally nominate Mr. Brouillette to the Cabinet post.

“Dan’s experience in the sector is unparalleled,” he wrote. “A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job!”

Mr. Brouillete, 57, previously served in the U.S. Army, as an official in the second Bush administration’s Energy Department and as a vice president at Ford Motor Company.

Mr. Trump thanked Mr. Perry, a former Texas governor who is facing scrutiny in the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry over Ukraine. The secretary informed Mr. Trump of his resignation Thursday.

“He will be leaving at the end of the year to pursue other interests,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Rick was a great Governor of Texas and a great Secretary of Energy. He is also my friend!”

