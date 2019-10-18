Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee are accusing Democrats of withholding documents central to the impeachment inquiry.

In a letter to House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, all nine GOP members of the committee said Democrats, who control the House, are not properly uploading documents, including letters to White House counsel and other administration officials, to a repository, “thus withholding the existence of such documents from the minority.”

“We expect that the majority adhere to the committee’s past precedents and that appropriately cleared staff have immediate access to all documents generated or received by the committee related to your ‘impeachment inquiry,’” they wrote.

“We see no reason for your withholding of these documents except as a deliberate attempt to hinder the minority’s participation.”

They also argued that since the whistleblower is not testifying before the committee, the allegations are no longer under the jurisdiction of the Intelligence committee.

“We are increasingly concerned our normal work is being overlooked in favor of partisan activities best suited for another committee,” they wrote.

The Washington Times has reached out to Mr. Schiff’s office for comment and is awaiting a response.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.