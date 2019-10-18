MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a longtime cab driver has been fatally shot in the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 47-year-old driver was found just before 2 a.m. Thursday in an unincorporated part of north St. Louis County between the towns of Moline Acres and Dellwood. St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda says the driver appeared to have been shot at least once and was on the pavement. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Taxicab Commissioner Ron Klein says the driver received a call for a ride and picked up a passenger at an apartment complex. His body was dumped in the Castle Point area about a block away from where he picked up his customer.

Another area cab driver was slain in June 2018 in St. Louis.

