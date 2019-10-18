Mark Sanford’s official kickoff rally for his Republican primary challenge against President Trump reportedly drew only one supporter in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Anna Orso of The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote that she was the only reporter who attended the former South Carolina congressman’s news conference at the People’s Plaza and that he only interacted with one attendee who wasn’t already part of his campaign.

Part of Mr. Sanford’s news conference included him holding a giant check for $1 trillion, which was meant to signify the national debt.

“And when it began, the only others around besides his two aides were a family 30 yards away with a selfie stick and a group of students from Paris who wanted to know why he had such a big check. (Answer: It represented the burden of the national debt.)” The Inquirer reported. “Sanford, who is challenging a politician obsessed with crowd size, interacted with just one person who wasn’t a journalist, one of his two aides or the French teens.”

Mr. Sanford, who joins primary challengers former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, didn’t appear fazed by the low turnout. He told The Inquirer that he’s aware his campaign will be short-lived if he can’t garner some level of excitement.

“Nobody knows me in Philadelphia. I get it,” said Mr. Sanford, a former South Carolina governor. “I think in life we all do what we can do, what’s within our power to have an effect. So we’re just sort of moving along as we go along.

“If there’s an appetite in terms of people’s concerns on the financial realities of our country and the way in which we are at a tipping point, then there’s going to be some level of measure and movement with regard to the campaign,” he added. “And if there’s not, there won’t be. And it will be short-lived.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.