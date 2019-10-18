BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - The son of a Connecticut mayor charged with embezzling more than $80,000 from two restaurants he ran has applied for a probation program.

The Connecticut Post reports 34-year-old Stephen Rossi, the son of West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi, applied for accelerated rehabilitation Friday.

The pretrial program allows nonviolent offenders to be placed on probation and not plead guilty. The charges can be dismissed if no other crimes are committed while on probation.

Rossi and his lawyer declined to comment while leaving the Fairfield County Courthouse.

Rossi pleaded not guilty last year to first-degree larceny, first-degree computer crime and criminal impersonation.

Rossi managed the Sitting Duck restaurants in Trumbull and Stratford. Investigators say an audit determined Rossi took cash from sales and inflated inventory, pocketing the difference.

The case was continued to Nov. 21.

