LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania sports medicine doctor set to stand trial on charges he sexually harassed several patients has been hit with a new accusation of inappropriate touching.

Dr. William Vollmar was charged with corruption of minors and indecent assault.

WGAL-TV reports that a man now in his 20s told police that Vollmar touched his genitals during appointments at the doctor’s home and office.

The complaint says the touching began in 2010 when the man was 17 and continued until last year.

A sixth former patient came forward in April to accuse the 56-year-old Vollmar of sexual misconduct.

Vollmar has already been charged with sexual assault.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.