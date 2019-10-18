OAKRIDGE, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a person involved in a domestic disturbance southeast of Eugene.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports an Oakridge officer who responded to the domestic disturbance Thursday reported about 7:40 p.m. that shots had been fired, according to the initial investigation by Oregon State Police.

The officer was uninjured.

Police say the person shot was a suspect in the incident. No details about the disturbance or shooting have been released.

Neither the suspect nor the officer has been publicly identified.

