Student loan servicer Sallie Mae paid for over 100 of its employees to go on a Hawaiian retreat in August to celebrate a record $5 billion worth of sales.

“We said, ‘Hey, look, Maui is a pretty nice spot,” Ray Quinlan, CEO of Sallie Mae, said to NBC News while on the grounds of the Fairmont Resort on Hawaii’s Wailea beach.

The company brought employees here to celebrate a record year of $5 billion worth of sales to 374,000 borrowers. The sales came as the combined U.S. student debt topped $1.6 trillion.

Mr. Quinlan said the trip was not an “incentive” based trip, calling a “sales get-together for all of our salespeople.” He added that Sallie Mae has been taking retreats like this since they were a public loan servicer in the 1970s.

However, many have accused Sallie Mae — now a private, publicly-traded company — of causing the current student debt crisis.

Ashley Harrington, senior policy counsel on student debt at the nonpartisan Center for Responsible Lending, said, “We worry about private student loans. They don’t have the same protections for borrowers” as federal loans have.

“Sallie Mae had a big part in creating a place where we are in the student debt crisis,” Harrington said, adding that debt leads to people not buying or creating businesses that could help the economy.

The company is facing multiple lawsuits from both individuals and even the Illinois state attorney general for unfair practices.

