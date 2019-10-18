White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Friday said President Trump was measured in a White House meeting with congressional leaders that went off the rails earlier in the week, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “stormed out.”

“The president walked in. He greeted everybody as he does, and Speaker Pelosi started out the meeting — it was actually quite bizarre,” Ms. Grisham said on “Fox and Friends.” “She had no intentions of sitting there. We had military people, we had people there to brief them and she was not going to listen.”

“She got up; she stormed out. Her focus was getting to the cameras. It was funny to watch [Senate Minority Leader Charles E.] Schumer chase after her — I think he was a little worried that if he didn’t leave with her that she would get angry with him,” she said.

Ms. Grisham said Mr. Trump was “measured” in the meeting.

“He stayed behind and he worked with the Democrats who actually remained behind, too, and we continued the briefing and that was it,” she said.

Both Mr. Trump and Mrs. Pelosi have accused one another of having a “meltdown” in the meeting, which touched on the administration’s Syria policies.

The speaker said at her weekly press conference on Thursday that it would be interesting if there could be recording of such meetings, given such wildly different reports of what happens

Ms. Grisham, in turn, called for greater transparency in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump.

“Maybe once she agrees to opening up this kangaroo court of hers, we could record the meetings that happen in the White House,” she said.

