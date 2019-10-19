HBO host and comedian Bill Maher offered Friday to give President Trump a million dollars to leave office, adding that other liberals around Hollywood would surely follow suit.

Mr. Maher made the proposition near the end of his weekly program, “Real Time,” on the heels of Mr. Trump recently referencing the comic’s assertion that the president will try to remain in the White House even if his re-election campaign is unsuccessful.

“Just take my check for $1 million and I bet I could get another thousand people just from here to the beach – including Malibu, of course – who would pay that much to see you resign,” Mr. Maher said on the show.

“And to those out there who are saying, ‘My God, Bill, are you suggesting we pay this man to go away? Yes, that’s exactly what I’m suggesting. In fact, I’m insisting,” Mr. Maher added.

Mr. Maher, 63, has asserted that Mr. Trump will refuse to leave the White House if elected since prior to the president defeating former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Mr. Trump has referenced the comedian’s claim while campaigning for re-election, including as recently as during a rally held this week in Dallas, Texas.

“I thought this wacko was kidding,” Mr. Trump said at the event Thursday. “He’s a comedian. I thought he was kidding. He’s serious. He really believes it.”

Indeed, Mr. Maher said Friday that he is prepared to pay a hefty price to see Mr. Trump voluntarily walk away from the White House.

“Celebrities do nothing but waste their money on stupid, crazy [expletive] like castles and jewel-encrusted crucifixes and shark tanks and private islands. Here’s something they could spend on and know it was doing some good,” Mr. Maher said.

“So, Mr. President, it’s really very simple. You love money, we hate you. Take the money. Take our money. You could finally be the billionaire you always pretended you were. Yes, I said billionaire because of the kind of money I could get from — just off the top of my head – Oprah, Cher, Madonna, [Lady] Gaga, Bono, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Pink, Rihanna, Usher, Pharrell, Eminem. And that’s just the ones with one name,” Mr. Maher quipped.

It is not the first time Mr. Maher has offered money to Mr. Trump. The comedian joked in 2013 that he would give $5 million to a charity of Mr. Trump’s choice if he proved he was not the son of an orangutan. Mr. Trump responded by suing the comic before eventually backing off.

