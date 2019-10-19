SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting at a suburban campground left two Philadelphia men dead and another facing homicide and other charges.

The Bucks County district attorney’s office says the victims and suspect were among 16 friends and relatives on an annual get-together at Homestead Family Campgrounds in West Rockhill Township.

Prosecutors say an argument began between the suspect and his girlfriend at about 2 a.m. Saturday, and he was persuaded to leave to calm down but soon returned with a 9mm handgun and opened fire, killing 41-year-old Eric Braxton and 46-year-old Arthur Hill.

Forty-year-old Miles Jones faces two counts of criminal homicide, 13 counts of reckless endangerment and a weapons count. Court documents don’t list a defense attorney and a message couldn’t be left Saturday at a number listed for him.

