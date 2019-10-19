Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, officially endorsed Sen. Bernard Sanders on Saturday to run as party’s candidate against President Trump in 2020.

The first-term progressive congresswoman announced her support for the fellow self-described democratic socialist as expected during a rally held in her hometown of Queens.

“Our priority is not only defeating Donald Trump. It’s defeating the system of which he is a symptom,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said at the event.

Mr. Sanders, Vermont independent, is among more than a dozen candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. His campaign rally Saturday was his first since a heart attack briefly sidelined in his White House bid this month.

Speaking about Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, 29, he said during that rally that “it is hard to believe the degree to which she has transformed politics in America.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.