Sen. Amy Klobuchar is using her first television ad of the 2020 presidential campaign to drive home the message that she could be a good antidote for the polarization of the Trump era.

The “All of America” ad features television footage from the presidential debates, where Ms. Klobuchar of Minnesota distanced herself from her far-left Democratic rivals.

“If you feel stuck in the middle of the extremes in our politics, and you are tired of the noise and the nonsense, you have a home with me,” Ms. Klobuchar says in the ad. “I am someone that tells the truth. I don’t make promises that I can’t keep. I have people’s back, and I believe that to win you bring people with you and that is how you govern as well.”

Ms. Klobuchar is among a number of underdog candidates who have lagged in the polls but still believe they have a path to the nomination.

She is betting that her Midwest roots will play well with the voters who turn out for the Iowa caucuses, which kick off the nomination race and set the tone for the rest of the race.

“I don’t want to be the president for half of America, I want to be the president for all of America,” the senator says.

