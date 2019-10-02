A Republican congressman from Ohio is planning to propose federal legislation that would allow college athletes to earn money off their names, images and likenesses, ESPN reported.

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez is a former NFL receiver for the Indianapolis Colts who played college football at Ohio State. He was elected to the House last year.

This news follows California Gov. Gavin Newsom signing into law the Fair Pay to Play Act, the first law in the country designed to stop colleges and universities from preventing college athletes from profiting off their names, images and likenesses. Several states are reportedly considering measures similar to California’s.

The NCAA opposes laws like the Fair Pay to Play Act, with president Mark Emmert saying it poses an “existential threat” to their amateurism model in college sports.

California’s law won’t take effect until 2023. Gonzalez told ESPN it’s better to move even faster.

“I actually think that we need to do something quickly, within the next year,” Gonzalez said. “I don’t think you have three years to figure this out. I think decisions will start happening immediately.”

Laws like this do not address whether NCAA or member institutions should pay college athletes like employees, only whether they can profit from things like jersey sales or signing autographs.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.