Sen. Bernard Sanders underwent heart surgery after experiencing “some chest discomfort” Tuesday and has canceled his upcoming 2020 presidential campaign events.

Jeff Weaver, a senior Sanders adviser, issued a statement Wednesday saying the 78-year-old Vermont independent experienced some chest discomfort at a campaign rally and wound up having surgery to insert two stents in response to a blockage in an artery.

“Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted,” Mr. Weaver said. “Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits.”

“He will be resting up over the next few days,” he said. “We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

