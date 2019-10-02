A man convicted of rape and murder when he was a teenager whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer” has sent a handwritten note to Wisconsin’s governor requesting a pardon.

The note from Brendan Dassey comes as his advocates on Wednesday launched yet another formal attempt to free him.

Dassey’s attorneys say Dassey is intellectually disabled and that police officers manipulated him into confessing.

Dassey says in his note to Gov. Tony Evers that he should be pardoned because he’s innocent and wants to go home. He says he enjoys Pokemon and hamburgers. He drew two hearts on the note with the word “hugs” in one and “love” in the other.

Attorney Laura Nirider says she hopes Evers takes a serious look at this case.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.