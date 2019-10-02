The first-in-the-nation primary race in New Hampshire is looking more and more like a two-person race, according to a new survey that showed Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden running neck-and-neck in the Granite State.

Ms. Warren received 25% of the respondents in the St. Anselm College Survey Center poll, followed by Mr. Biden at 24%.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Peter Buttigieg were locked in a tight race for third place, capturing 11% and 10%, respectively.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California came in at 5%.

“This suggests that when the field begins to winnow down, Warren may in the best position to pick up other candidates’ support,” said Neil Levesque, director of the New Hampshire Institute for Politics.

“However, if this turns into a two-person race, the nomination may ultimately turn on what sort of candidate Democrats want to send against President Donald Trump: one that they believe would make the best president, or one that they believe has the best chance of beating him,” he said.

Rounding out the list of favorites are Rep. Tusli Gabbard of Hawaii and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 3%, billionaire Tom Steyer and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 2%, and Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey at 1%.

The results were based on interviews with 423 registered voters in New Hampshire who plan on voting in the Democratic presidential primary.

