A Fairfax County, Virginia police officer who had been suspended for cooperating with federal deportation officers will be restored to “full duty,” the department announced Wednesday.

“After receiving an update from our Internal Affairs Bureau, I have concurred with the procedural policy recommendation to return the officer involved in the Sept. 21 event to full duty on Friday,” Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said in a statement.

Chief Roessler didn’t identify the officer in announcing the suspension on Tuesday but said he had “deprived a person of their freedom” by cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The chief said the officer was working a traffic accident in the Huntington section of the Virginia county on Sept. 21 and came across someone without a driver’s license. When the officer ran the name, it returned a flag from ICE, which said the immigrant was a fugitive after failing to appear for a deportation hearing.

The county’s system confirmed the warrant. The officer called and an ICE employee responded.

Chief Roessler said the county officer should not have detained the immigrant to turn over to ICE. He said that move broke department policy, which tells officers not to bother to confirm administrative warrants through the county’s system. The majority of administrative warrants are from ICE.

“Our county is one of the most diverse counties in the nation and no one should have the perception that FCPD is acting as a civil immigration agent for ICE,” he said in a statement. “This matter damages our reputation and the longstanding policy that I have stated many times that our officers shall not act as immigration agents.”

But Chief Roessler struck a different note on Wednesday.

“We have one of the best police forces in the U.S. and I have confidence that our officer will represent us well throughout his career,” the statement continued.

“Our internal administrative investigation continues as prescribed by policy.”

• Stephen Dinan contributed to this report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.