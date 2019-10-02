The Trump administration on Wednesday said Finland has agreed to return the remains of American Southwest Indians that were excavated and taken to the northern European country in 1895.

All of those remains, including a number of petrified bodies, will be “put back where they were buried,” said Robert Pence, the U.S. ambassador to Finland.

“It’s special to us, and I think it’s probably special to indigenous peoples everywhere around the globe who were all concerned about paying appropriate respect to those who have departed before us,” Mr. Pence said during a press conference between President Trump and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

The ambassador said the remains involved Indians from Arizona and Colorado, mostly from the Hopi tribe.

Mr. Pence, who is no relation to Vice President Mike Pence, said the situation was outlined in a “stack of papers” he found on his desk when he took over the job. He thanked the State Department and Finnish government for striking a mutual agreement to return the remains and about 500 artifacts.

Mr. Trump, who delights in taking care of problems that festered under previous administration, noted the situation “has been going on for many, many years.”

The president announced the agreement during a raucous press conference that focused on a House impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump’s interactions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

While Mr. Niinistö stood quietly, Mr. Trump accused Democrats of pushing a “scam” and “fraudulent crime on the American people.”

The leaders did manage to squeeze in some details about the U.S-Finland relationship.

They discussed ways to repel Russia’s military buildup in the Arctic and China’s forays into the region. The Chinese have claimed “near-Arctic” status, a designation the Trump administration finds ludicrous.

“Simply put, we believe that the affairs of the Arctic should be governed by the actual nations of the Arctic,” Mr. Trump said. “As you know there are other people coming into the Arctic and we don’t like it. And we can’t let it happen, and we won’t let it happen.”

Mr. Trump said Finland is also a U.S. partner in ensuring 5G cellular networks are secure. He cited Finnish work on an “innovation center” and the partnership between Nokia, a Finnish telecom giant, and Bell Labs in New Jersey.

The U.S. is encouraging European nations to use alternatives to Huawei, a Chinese company the administration blacklisted over fears its 5G equipment could be used for espionage or to disrupt American networks — a charge the firm denies.

Mr. Niinistö said the European Union is conducting a risk assessment of Huawei that will be completed within a few weeks.

“After that, we have to decide together, in the European Union, which kind of tools we need to protect ourselves,” Mr. Niinistö said.

The Finnish leader acknowledged that Nokia is a major player in the 5G arena, but said the company can speak “for themselves.”

Also Wednesday, Mr. Trump offered his condolences after a sword-wielding attacker killed one woman and injured 10 others at a vocational school in the Finnish city of Kuopio this week.

Mr. Niinistö, meanwhile, complimented the U.S. history on display at a number of Smithsonian museums he visited during his Washington stay.

“Mr. President, you have here a great democracy,” he said. “Keep it going on.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.