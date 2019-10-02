Jon Huntsman, President Trump’s ambassador to Russia, rallied during his last full day on the job Wednesday for the release of jailed U.S. citizen and accused spy Paul Whelan.

Mr. Huntsman urged Russia to free Mr. Whelan, a 49-year-old former Marine from Michigan, after visiting him at Lefortovo prison in Moscow on the eve of his previously announced resignation as ambassador taking effect Thursday, regional media reported.

“I visited Paul Whelan nine months ago, just a day or two after he was arrested; I’ve been here since then, and on my last day with only hours to go before departing Russia, I wanted once again to visit,” Mr. Huntsman told reporters, according to the privately-owned Interfax news agency.

“I don’t think it makes sense to speculate about politics or the specifics of the case. My main concern is that Paul Whelan has been in prison for nine months without any evidence,” Mr. Huntsman told reporters, adding that Russia should enable the “immediate release” of Mr. Whelan due to his deteriorating health and the absence of any proof of his alleged crimes being presented by prosecutors, according to the agency.

Mr. Whelan was arrested at a Moscow hotel in December and has been held ever since on suspicion of spying. Russian investigators have alleged that he was apprehended while possessing a USB drive containing classified information, and he risks the possibility of spending 20 years behind bars if found put on trial for espionage and convicted.

He has denied spying and recently referred to the allegations against him as “absolute nonsense.”

Spokespeople for the State Department and Russian Foreign Ministry did not immediately return messages requesting for comment.

Mr. Huntsman, a former candidate for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination, has served as the U.S. ambassador to Russia since October 2017. He announced in August he would resign effective Oct. 4.

David Whelan, the jailed American’s twin brother, called Mr. Huntsman one of his sibling’s staunchest advocates in the State Department and said he was grateful for his support, including three visits to Lefortovo within the past nine months.

“We hope that it will not be long before there is a new ambassador to provide the same leadership and advocacy for Americans caught up, as Paul is, in the Russian Federation’s use of foreign citizens as political pawns,” he said in an email sent to reporters. “But we know that the excellent care and support the U.S. Embassy staff have given Paul during Ambassador Huntsman’s tenure will continue as long as Paul’s wrongful detention does.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.