Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday upped the ante in her quest to get President Trump booted from Twitter, formally calling on the group’s founder to block the commander-in-chief’s social media account.

Ms. Harris said in a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that Mr. Trump has repeatedly violated the company’s user policy by targeting the Ukraine whistleblower and members of Congress and inciting violence.

“I believe the President’s recent tweets rise to the level that Twitter should consider suspending his account,” Ms. Harris said. “Others have had their accounts suspended for less offensive behavior. And when this kind of abuse is being spewed from the most powerful office in the United States, the stakes are too high to do nothing.”

Ms. Harris highlighted tweets in which referred to the whistleblower as a “spy” and said that he deserves to meet his accuser. She also pointed to his desire to have House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff questioned for “Fraud & Treason” and his warning that if he is removed from office through the impeachment process that it could spark a Civil War.

“These are blatant threats,” she said. “We need a civil society, not a civil war. These tweets represent a clear intent to baselessly discredit the whistleblower and officials in our government who are following the proper channels to report allegations of presidential impropriety, all while making blatant threats that put people at risk and our democracy in danger.”

