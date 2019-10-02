Summary of recent Kentucky newspaper editorials:

Oct. 1

The State Journal on putting an end to bullying in Kentucky and nationwide:

In the 1980s, bullying involved never-ending name-calling, passing mean notes and the occasional de-pantsing of a boy in front of the girls. But back then the public humiliation pretty much ended with the school day, as there was no longer a receptive audience.

Fast forward to present and bullying takes on a whole meaning and stretches into 24/7 cyberspace where some go to impress peer groups, uphold reputations or reinforce social hierarchies.

Nationwide 20% of students ages 12-18 have experienced bullying _15% of whom were bullied online or in text, according to the National Center for Education Statistics and Bureau of Justice. In fact, research from stopbullying.gov indicates that 60% of middle schoolers say they have been bullied _the majority either verbally and socially.

Of those surveyed, the most common forms of bullying involved being called names (44.2%), teasing (43.3%) and having rumors or lies spread (36.3%). Pushing or shoving accounted for 32.4%, and 29.2% reported they had been hit, slapped or kicked. Twenty-eight and half percent of respondents said they were left out; 27.4% were threatened; 27.3% had their belongings stolen; and 23.7% had sexual comments or gestures directed at them. Slightly less than 10% reported email or blogging complaints.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month and it is time for all people to work toward ending hatred, racism, homophobia and sexism not just in classrooms but in the broader community by raising awareness of the prevalence and impact bullying has on us all.

Last month a Frankfort family had a racial slur written on their vehicle in broad daylight while shopping at a supermarket, according to police. This type of unacceptable behavior should not occur here or anywhere.

It’s time for us all to take a stand against bullying of any kind and be more accepting and inclusive with others who may not look, talk, dress or act like us. We are all different and that should be celebrated, not condemned. The more we embrace that which makes us unique, the more inclusive of a people we will be.

Online: https://www.state-journal.com

___

Sept. 29

The Bowling Green Daily News on a police officer who has been sentenced in connection to a drug investigation:

In law enforcement, you’re held to a higher standard and you should be.

Law enforcement officers are people who citizens are supposed to look up to and trust. In some cases, that means trusting them in life-or-death situations.

We are very fortunate in our community _ and across the state and country, for that matter _ that we have fine people in the law enforcement community.

Unfortunately, in any business, you’re always going to have bad apples who, through their selfish and sometime illegal actions, put a black eye on their peers.

For instance, look no further than former Franklin Police Department Lt. Vickie Kristiansen. In 2012, Kristiansen was assigned to the Southcentral Kentucky Drug Task Force when she became aware of the investigation into Dr. Roy Reynolds of Franklin.

At some point, Kristiansen met with Reynolds to make him aware of the investigation and advised him on steps he could take to avoid criminal charges, including shredding documents, not taking on new patients and avoiding putting his trash on the curb until trash day in order to stymie undercover investigators.

Reynolds was eventually charged in federal court and convicted of 15 counts of illegal distribution of controlled substances, for which he is now serving a 50-month prison sentence.

Here’s one of several problems with this situation: Kristiansen knew she was an officer of the law, she knew she shouldn’t have involved herself in meeting with Reynolds and tipped him off about an ongoing investigation. She knew better than to advise him how to avoid criminal charges and knew better than to advise shredding documents and advising him when to take the trash out.

This was a clear obstruction of a criminal investigation by her, and we believe she, as an officer of the law, had to know that.

Kristiansen retired from the FPD last year, shortly after learning of the criminal charges against her.

On Monday in U.S. District Court, Kristiansen was sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding. She was fined $2,500 and placed on probation.

We believe that, considering the crime she committed, this is merely a slap on the wrist and that she deserved some jail time for conspiring to obstruct a criminal investigation.

One has to ask: If this had involved John Q. Citizen and not someone in uniform, would they have received the same sentence or a harsher one? We can only guess, but we surmise that it would have likely been a stiffer sentence.

Kristiansen’s sentence sends a bad message to the average citizen who isn’t a former or current law enforcement officer.

Online: https://www.bgdailynews.com

___

Sept. 27

The News-Enterprise on statewide research to study roads made with materials from recycled tires:

Trying to find a use for worn tires, the state wants to determine what happens when the rubber again meets the road.

Hardin is one of five Kentucky counties participating in research to compare performance of conventional blacktop with a rubber-modified asphalt.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet is investing more than $500,000 to see if this crumb rubber from waste tires can make a difference in road life. The study will determine if benefits outweigh the cost difference.

The cabinet plans periodic monitoring with both long-term and short-term tests to determine its effectiveness.

This five-year study acknowledges that only time and usage tell just how well this road wears. It’s hoped it provides a reliable way to stretch tax dollars and get more miles of paving accomplished.

The award, which comes to roughly $90,000, is financed by the Waste Tire Trust Fund. Estab­lished by the 1998 General Assembly, it collects a $2 fee for all used tires.

The state money will be matched by county government which will spend roughly $70,000 for an equivalent amount of conventional surfacing to use for the comparison tests.

With about $400,000 of the county’s annual $2.5 million road fund budget going to resurfacing, agreeing to participate in the test was no small undertaking.

Regardless of the final outcome, for now it’s a plus for motorists using Cecilia-Smith Mill Road. It’s another mile that doesn’t have to wait for resurfacing and it uses up some discarded tires. Even in the short term, that’s a positive development.

Online: http://www.thenewsenterprise.com

___

