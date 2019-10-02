ISTANBUL (AP) - Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos joined activists and friends of Jamal Khashoggi near Saudi Arabia’s Consulate in Istanbul on Wednesday on the first-year anniversary of his horrific death at the hands of Saudi agents.

The memorial began just after 1:14 p.m. (1014 GMT) - the time that Khashoggi walked into the consulate a year ago, to collect documents required for him to marry his Turkish fiancee, who was waiting for him outside. He never emerged.

During the ceremony, activists called for a comprehensive United Nations investigation into the murder and action to ensure that the perpetrators of the killing don’t go unpunished.

Bezos, who is also the founder of Amazon, praised Khashoggi’s fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, who paced a street outside the Saudi consulate for hours waiting for him to re-emerge.

“No one should ever have to endure what you did,” Bezos said. “You need to know that you are in our hearts. We are here and you are not alone.”

Participants later unveiled a memorial for Khashoggi, who had become a sharp critic of the Saudi kingdom.

Several questions linger a year since his killing, including the whereabouts of his body and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s possible culpability.

Saudi Arabia says it is trying 11 people for the killing, but few details about the case have been released.

Prince Mohammed meanwhile, said in an interview this week he takes full responsibility for the killing but denied he ordered it.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.