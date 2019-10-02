LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police will open a “Homicide Library” of digital files to aid investigators who are trying to solve cold cases.

Officials say Wednesday the library will house files for more than 15,000 cases to create a centralized database for what detectives call “murder books.”

The effort began in 2012 in one of the Los Angeles Police Department’s bureaus and has become a citywide initiative with the help of the FBI.

Authorities will hold a news conference to dedicate the library, which will also help researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, who are studying methods that can be used during investigations.

